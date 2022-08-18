MOHFW team discusses modalities to establish Cadaver Organ Retrieval Centre at SKIMS

Srinagar: Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A Koul today had a detailed discussion with visiting team from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) Government of India about the establishment of Cadaver Organ Transplant Programme at SKIMS.
Prof Koul apprised the team about the functioning of Kidney Transplant Programme at SKIMS and desired the urgent need for establishing the Cadaver Organ Retrieval Centre at SKIMS.
Later the meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of HOD Urology & Kidney Transplant Unit Dr. M Saleem Wani with the visiting team on National Organ Transplant Programme and starting of Cadaver Transplant Programme at SKIMS.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Shazia Wafai, Senior Regional Director Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Govt. Of India and Irfan Ahmad Lone transplant coordinator SOTTO J&K.
During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding Cadaver Transplant programme and its awareness amongst the medical professionals and the general public.
Prof Saleem Wani briefed the participants about the ongoing Kidney Transplant Programme at SKIMS. He said SKIMS has a well-established Kidney Transplant Centre and is successfully conducting kidney transplants since 1999. He emphasised for Cadaver Retrieval Centre at SKIMS and underlined need for liberal financial assistance for the same.
The team decided to have sustained campaign for the deceased donor programme and establishment of green corridors for organ transport. Prof. Saleem Wani informed the visiting team about the Cadaver Transplant Awareness Programme conducted by the Department in SKIMS in March 2014 and the organ pledge done first time in J & K during that programme.
The visiting team from MOHFW expressed satisfaction for successful Kidney Transplant Program at SKIMS and appreciated Transplant Team headed by Prof. Saleem Wani for successful management of the programme.