MOHFW team discusses modalities to establish Cadaver Organ Retrieval Centre at SKIMS

Srinagar: Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A Koul today had a detailed discussion with visiting team from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) Government of India about the establishment of Cadaver Organ Transplant Programme at SKIMS.

Prof Koul apprised the team about the functioning of Kidney Transplant Programme at SKIMS and desired the urgent need for establishing the Cadaver Organ Retrieval Centre at SKIMS.

Later the meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of HOD Urology & Kidney Transplant Unit Dr. M Saleem Wani with the visiting team on National Organ Transplant Programme and starting of Cadaver Transplant Programme at SKIMS.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Shazia Wafai, Senior Regional Director Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Govt. Of India and Irfan Ahmad Lone transplant coordinator SOTTO J&K.