MoIB’s Economic Advisor concludes Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0 tour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Dr Ashwani Kumar, the Additional Economic Advisor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) concluded his two-day visit of Srinagar today as part of the Government of India's Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0.

During his visit, Dr Kumar toured various key media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Accompanied by Heads of respective media units, Dr Kumar conducted a comprehensive review of the office complexes, including those of PIB Srinagar, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the Central Bureau of Communication, to assess the initiatives undertaken to enhance cleanliness and functionality in and around these premises.

Inspecting these locations, Dr Kumar highlighted the core objective of Government's Special Campaign 3.0, which aims to eliminate waste, obsolete materials, non-functional items, and scrap materials as well as improve functionality in all ministry offices, with the ultimate goal of promoting cleanliness and efficiency. He noted that although the official campaign period spans from October 2 to October 31, the spirit of cleanliness will continue to inspire us beyond these dates.