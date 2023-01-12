Mount View Colony residents decry lack of drainage system

Srinagar: Residents of Mount View Colony at Zakura here expressed resentment over lack of drainage system.

A delegation from the locality said that in absence of drainage system, they face immense problems.

“Absence of drainage system causes waterlogging during rains making it difficult for inhabitants to venture out of houses. During heavy rains, water enters our gardens and seeps into the foundation of our houses, We urge the concerned authorities to construct the drainage system at the earliest,” they added.