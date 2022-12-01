Mount View Colony residents decry lack of sanitation measures

Srinagar: Residents of Mount View Colony at Zakura here have expressed resentment against lack of sanitation measures by SMC in the area.

A delegation from the locality said that in absence of sanitation, they face inconvenience. “There is no regular cleaning and garbage collection in the area. Heaps of garbage attract a large number of stray dogs endangering the lives of locals,” they said.

“We have been demanding posting of at least two sweepers in the area to regularly clear garbage from lanes and bylanes but no action has been taken by SMC authorities in this regard. We appeal SMC Commissioner to look into the issue,” they added.