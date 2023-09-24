Movement of stray animals on roads endangers commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Movement of stray animals on roads in the summer capital poses risk of accidents to commuters.
Commuters from various areas of Srinagar said that stray cows, horses, and other animals have made it inconvenient for commuters and pedestrians to move freely.
They said that amid growing canine menace, the issue of stray animals roaming around on roads is posing risk to pedestrians and commuters.
Greater Kashmir received many complaints from various areas of areas of Srinagar about the issue.
“Roads in Srinagar are congested and presence of stray animals like cows, horses, and sheep pose risk of accidents,” said Suhail Bhat, a local.
The locals said that, at times, there are unattended stray animals who are often injured and abandoned by owners. They said these animals end up dying on roads.
“Such unattended animals dying on roads are harmful to public health as well,” said Sajid Ahmed, a shopkeeper at Hazratbal.
Many young netizens said that in recent years, videos of ill animals, mostly horses, have surfaced on social media.
“I remember one such incident at Hazratbal where an ill horse was left to die, and social media users called authorities for help. Unless strict regulations are implemented, things won’t change,” Zahid Ahmad, a local, said.
Shreen Aney, an Animal Welfare activist, said that they had recently submitted a proposal for geo-tagging of horses like it is done with cows and sheep. She said it would help keep an eye on the owners who exploit these animals and leave them to die.
“On a regular basis, we rescue these animals, including horses, from across various districts of Kashmir. Ironically, many times, the owners deliberately abandon them when they are sick so that animal welfare people like us will take care of them for free. I have many such practical examples. We have now submitted a proposal so that geo-tagging will be ensured. With the help of geo-tagging, owners will be tracked and made accountable, and they cannot abandon these animals,” Shreen said.
Officials at SMC said that they are taking steps to tackle the problem of stray animals. They said that proper measures are taken to address the issue, including penalising the owners if the animals are left out on roads unattended.
“Our department has special teams which lift these stray animals, and then if the owners claim it, we collect fine from them. If no one claims the animal, these are auctioned. Every year lakhs of rupees are collected as fines in this regard,” said an official.