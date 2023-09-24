Movement of stray animals on roads endangers commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Movement of stray animals on roads in the summer capital poses risk of accidents to commuters.

Commuters from various areas of Srinagar said that stray cows, horses, and other animals have made it inconvenient for commuters and pedestrians to move freely.

They said that amid growing canine menace, the issue of stray animals roaming around on roads is posing risk to pedestrians and commuters.

Greater Kashmir received many complaints from various areas of areas of Srinagar about the issue.

“Roads in Srinagar are congested and presence of stray animals like cows, horses, and sheep pose risk of accidents,” said Suhail Bhat, a local.

The locals said that, at times, there are unattended stray animals who are often injured and abandoned by owners. They said these animals end up dying on roads.

“Such unattended animals dying on roads are harmful to public health as well,” said Sajid Ahmed, a shopkeeper at Hazratbal.

Many young netizens said that in recent years, videos of ill animals, mostly horses, have surfaced on social media.