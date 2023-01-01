Much-hyped Ladies Special bus service turns damp squib in Srinagar

Srinagar: Inaugurated with fanfare, Ladies Special bus service is proving damp squib in absence of passengers.

The bus service was started by Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State, Mehbooba Mufti in 2016 for women passengers in Srinagar city. The service was started with the objective for convenience of females to reach their respective destinations.

The special buses were scheduled to ply on hourly basis and Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir and General Manager, JKSRTC were to monitor their functioning. The service timing was between 8 am to 6 pm.

When the Ladies Special service was launched, it got a widespread positive response in Srinagar. Women, mostly college girls, would board these buses for secure travel. It came as a huge relief to girl students and women employees, who had to travel on these routes during peak hours.