Musical event Sadaa-e-Saaz organised

BY SHEREEN NAMAN
Srinagar: A musical event Sadaa-e-Saaz was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Tagore Hall here today
The event was held in collaboration with AR Studios. Students from various schools showcased their talents and art. Chairperson Khadi and Village Industries Hina Shafi Bhat and former ADG Doordarshan Rafeeq Masoodi presided over the function.
Lauding the efforts of the organisers and especially the students, Kifayat Faheem manager A.R Studios said that bringing forward the hidden talents of our students is our duty. “We are happy to present all genres of music together today. The revival of Kashmiri music is the need of the hour and it is important to make our younger generation aware of their roots,” he added.
“The educated should come forward in promoting Kashmiri music among youngsters. It is the result of our many previously held events just like Shirin Saaz Te Awaaz that the youth has started to show their interest in their culture,” said Rafeeq Masoodi.
“The message that ancient Kashmiri literature encourages is praiseworthy and should be known to all. It is indeed heartwarming to see such talents being displayed together. The teachers have done a commendable job. Music has no religion, age or boundaries and is free to learn for all . This is the only thing that will help to engage youth for revival “ said Hina Shafi Bhat.