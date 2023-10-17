Musical event Sadaa-e-Saaz organised

BY SHEREEN NAMAN

Srinagar: A musical event Sadaa-e-Saaz was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Tagore Hall here today

The event was held in collaboration with AR Studios. Students from various schools showcased their talents and art. Chairperson Khadi and Village Industries Hina Shafi Bhat and former ADG Doordarshan Rafeeq Masoodi presided over the function.

Lauding the efforts of the organisers and especially the students, Kifayat Faheem manager A.R Studios said that bringing forward the hidden talents of our students is our duty. “We are happy to present all genres of music together today. The revival of Kashmiri music is the need of the hour and it is important to make our younger generation aware of their roots,” he added.