Mutton shop owner booked at Bagh-e-Mehtab

Srinagar: Taking swift cognisance of a complaint received regarding sale of mutton under unhygienic conditions, the Department of Food Safety Srinagar booked the mutton shop owner.
Acting on the complaint, the Department of Food Safety Srinagar inspected the shop on spot investigation.
“The shopkeeper was challaned on the spot. The mutton shop was found without Food Safety and Standards of India (FSSAI) registration and condition of the equipment and freezers were found unhygienic. Mutton was stored in non-food grade polyethylene. Challans under Section 56 and 58 were filed against the erring mutton shop owner “said a statement from office of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar.
Meanwhile, the locals of Bagh-e-Mehtab have appreciated the role of the Food Safety department especially Assistant Commissioner Hilal Ahmad Mir as they alleged that the mutton shop owner was selling C grade mutton to customers.