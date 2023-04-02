Mysterious blast in car creates panic on Boulevard road

Srinagar: A mysterious blast in a car created panic on tourist hub Boulevard road here on Sunday afternoon.

The Police however said prima facie it appears that the blast was caused by ‘some equipment failure’. The blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Balwal on Sunday evening said the blast took place because of some fault in the vehicle.

“The elderly couple of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle and they are back home and are safe as well. We have taken their statement but we didn’t find anything doubtful and set them free,” SSP Srinagar said.