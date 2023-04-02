Mysterious blast in car creates panic on Boulevard road

Srinagar: A mysterious blast in a car created panic on tourist hub Boulevard road here on Sunday afternoon.
The Police however said prima facie it appears that the blast was caused by ‘some equipment failure’. The blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Balwal on Sunday evening said the blast took place because of some fault in the vehicle.
“The elderly couple of Kralsangri, Nishat were in the vehicle and they are back home and are safe as well. We have taken their statement but we didn’t find anything doubtful and set them free,” SSP Srinagar said.
He however said the vehicle damaged due to the blast was taken into police custody.
“Our expert team will check the vehicle and if nothing will be found by the team we will release the vehicle as well,” Balwal said.
He however ruled out that an IED was planted in the car saying that “it was unexpected and unbelievable that a couple in their 80s will carry an IED in the vehicle.”
“Had it been an IED blast then the vehicle would have been completely damaged. The front mirror of the vehicle is not damaged. The mirror on the back side of the vehicle is damaged,” SSP Srinagar added.