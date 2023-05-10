Naid Kadal: A broken road, ineffective drainage and a tale of misery

Srinagar, May 10: Sixty-year-old Mohammad Siddiq doesn’t cherish the sun anymore. He doesn’t like the rain either.

Owner of a spectacle shop at Anderwari road in Downtown’s Naid Kadal, Mr Siddiq maintains an attendance register for him, which he says will be a “proof for my kids when they will ask me what I have earned.”

The off-white pages of a single-line notebook are occupied by dates, followed by the reserved signs: straight lines for absent and a plus (+) sign for present. The latter is followed by days' earnings, which are mostly in two digits.