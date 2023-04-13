Nalabal turns into dumping ground

BY ABDUL HADI
Srinagar: Absence of sanitation measures have turned Nalabal area in Nowshera into a garbage dump
Piles of garbage are lying on the streets turning it into a breeding ground for the stray dogs. Locals said that with no proper facility of sanitation like dustbins, the area remains occupied by dogs.
They said that part of the road is being used for dumping waste for years now and the area is without basic sanitation facilities.
“Not only locals dump garbage here but people from other areas also come to dispose of their garbage here. Pungent smell from the garbage causes severe health problems for people of the area,” said Tariq Ahmed, a local.
The aggrieved residents said the garbage dump has affected students and staffers of Govt. Middle School, Nalabal, which is in close proximity to the garbage dump. Recently a staffer of the school was attacked by a stray dog.
“While going to school, we always take long routes because of stray dogs roaming in the area,” said a student.
The residents also reiterated that it becomes impossible for people to commute through the area in the morning. The residents urged the authorities to ensure proper sanitation in the area and take immediate measures to control dog menace.