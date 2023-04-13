Nalabal turns into dumping ground

BY ABDUL HADI

Srinagar: Absence of sanitation measures have turned Nalabal area in Nowshera into a garbage dump

Piles of garbage are lying on the streets turning it into a breeding ground for the stray dogs. Locals said that with no proper facility of sanitation like dustbins, the area remains occupied by dogs.

They said that part of the road is being used for dumping waste for years now and the area is without basic sanitation facilities.

“Not only locals dump garbage here but people from other areas also come to dispose of their garbage here. Pungent smell from the garbage causes severe health problems for people of the area,” said Tariq Ahmed, a local.