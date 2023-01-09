National Clean Air Programme reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: To review the present status and progress achieved with regard to implementation of Rs 5.0 crore City Action Plan (Part Ist) taken under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) to improve Air Quality Index in District, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of District Implementation Committee here.
Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir Khan was also present on the occasion.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of Rs 5 Crore Action Plan(Part Ist) being implemented under NCAP for execution of various interventions including procurement of 4 Road sweeping or Vacuum Cleaning machines for regular cleaning of City roads, Procurement of 3 Jetting Machines for water spraying of City roads, and Installation of 9 Fountains at major intersections/circles Installation of Air Quality Monitoring System in the City to ensure strict implementation of mitigation measures for Prevention, Control and Abatement of Air Pollution and to improve the Air Quality in the non-attainment City of Srinagar District.
The DC also reviewed process of uploading details on PRANA(Portal for Regulation of Air-pollution in Non-Attainment cities), a portal launched for monitoring of implementation of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to support tracking of physical as well as financial status of City Air Action Plan implementation and disseminate information on air quality management efforts under NCAP to public.
On the occasion, the DC was apprised that an expenditure of Rs 3.20 crore has been so far spent under Rs 5.0 crore City Action Plan(Part Ist) on procurement of 3 water spraying Jetting Machines and 4 Road sweeping/ Vacuum Cleaning machines under NCAP. In addition, authorisation for procuring additional 10 Road Sweeping machines and 10 water sprinkle machines from Solid Waste component under Swachh Bharat programme has also been granted.
Further, the DC was informed that construction of Fountains under NCAP at 9 important locations particularly at heavy traffic volume intersections of the District is being carried out and work on 6 Fountains under programme at Batamaloo, Bemina, Sonwar, SMHS Hospital, Hazratbal, Soura are nearing completion.
While reviewing the progress of uploading on PRANA(Portal for Regulation of Air-pollution in Non-Attainment cities), DC was apprised that Srinagar District has seen significant improvement in Air Quality Index and has seen decrease in Index value (mass of pollutant particles) from 122 micrograms per cubic meter of air to 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air thereby improving Air Quality index.
The DC was also informed that over 3.50 lakh plant saplings were also planted under Trees Outside Forests (TOF) programme in various parts of the District during year 2021-22 to increase the green cover in City that also will prove pivotal in attaining better Air Quality Index in years ahead.
The DC emphasised on proactive actions and proper coordination among the line Departments in better implementation of the City Action Plan under NCAP. He also stressed the Officers to ensure all hotspots related to air pollution are covered so that necessary measures are incorporated in the City Action Plan.
With regard to air pollution caused due to smoke/pollution generating units, the DC asked the Officers to conduct specific drives and pollution audit of all such smoke/pollution generating units in the District to ensure all safety measures are in place in these units to keep vigil on any violation of guidelines of the Government.
The DC was informed that Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) has also earmarked Rs 33 crore under City Action Plan(Part-2nd) for year 2022-23 under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) to further strengthen the measure to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar District.
In this regard, the DC asked the Officers of line Departments to prepare a comprehensive City Action Plan (Part 2nd) and submit DPRs at the earliest.
Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation also spoke on the occasion and informed the meeting about the progress achieved under the NCAP in Srinagar District.