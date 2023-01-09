National Clean Air Programme reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar: To review the present status and progress achieved with regard to implementation of Rs 5.0 crore City Action Plan (Part Ist) taken under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) to improve Air Quality Index in District, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of District Implementation Committee here.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir Khan was also present on the occasion.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of Rs 5 Crore Action Plan(Part Ist) being implemented under NCAP for execution of various interventions including procurement of 4 Road sweeping or Vacuum Cleaning machines for regular cleaning of City roads, Procurement of 3 Jetting Machines for water spraying of City roads, and Installation of 9 Fountains at major intersections/circles Installation of Air Quality Monitoring System in the City to ensure strict implementation of mitigation measures for Prevention, Control and Abatement of Air Pollution and to improve the Air Quality in the non-attainment City of Srinagar District.