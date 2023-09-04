National conference on future of agriculture begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A three-day national conference on ‘Future of Agriculture and Agriculture for Future: Indian Perspective’ Monday began at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

The conference is organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with the Society for Plant Research (VEGETOS). About 200 delegates from across the country are participating in the three-day National Conference to discuss the emerging challenges in the agriculture sector of the country and how to develop the future food policy.

Directors, Deans, Heads of Divisions/Research Stations, and University Scientists attended the inaugural function, which was presided over by the SKUAST-K Vice Chancellor, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai.

While emphasising the critical role of agriculture in shaping India's future, Prof Ganai highlighting the need for sustainable practices, technological advancements, and innovation to address the challenges of food security, climate change, and rural development.

With a commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the conference promises to be a catalyst for transformative change in the agricultural sector, aligning with India's vision for a prosperous and sustainable future.