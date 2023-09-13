National conference on poultry production begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A three-day national conference on ‘Innovative Poultry Production Strategies for Nutritional, Socio-Economic and Environmental Security’ began at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir here on Wednesday.
The 38th Indian Poultry Science Association Conference (IPSACON), organised by the university’s Division of Livestock Production and Management, FVSc and Indian Poultry Science Association (IPSA), Izatnagar with the support of World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAS-K, to discuss various facets of poultry production, including: genetics, nutrition, physiology, health and biosecurity, product technology, value addition and waste management strategies etc.
General Secretary, Veterinary Council of India (VCI) and Joint Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI, Dr Vinod Bhatt, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, highlighted the need for and importance of the poultry sector in socio-economic growth of the country and the role of VCI in strengthening the same by augmenting the poultry-based academics across the country. Dr Bhat said V Veterinary Council of India is contemplating establishing separate and independent Department of Poultry Sciences under the aegis of Veterinary Colleges of the country to put concerted focus on the poultry sector. He also apprised about the likelihood of sanctioning a major grant in favour of veterinary institutions of the country for their improved performance.
President, IPSA, Dr AS Ranade, stressed on the importance of effective liaison of academia with the industry for better growth and development of the poultry sector in lieu of ever-growing demand for poultry products in the country in general and predominantly non-vegetarian consumer base of the valley.
General Secretary, IPSA, Dr JS Tyagi, presented a brief report about the working of the association and its achievements with an overview of future activities to be held under its banner.
Director, Research, SKUAST-K, Dr Tariq H Masoodi, highlighted the achievements of the university and initiatives in place to make SKUAST-K as a leading institution in agri-allied sector.
Dean FVSc, Dr Mohammad Tufail Banday, who is the organising Secretary of the conference, apprised about the various distinctions made by the faculty in the recent past particularly with respect to animal sciences including poultry.
OSD to Vice Chancellor, Prof Azmat Alam Khan presented the vote of thanks.
Earlier, the Conference Abstract along with two books namely “Poultry Production: Current Insights” and “Recent Advances in Poultry Nutrition” published by the host division were released. The distribution of annual association awards in the form of the Life-Time Achievement Award, IPSA Fellow Awards and other publication awards were the highlight of the inaugural session.