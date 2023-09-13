National conference on poultry production begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A three-day national conference on ‘Innovative Poultry Production Strategies for Nutritional, Socio-Economic and Environmental Security’ began at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir here on Wednesday.

The 38th Indian Poultry Science Association Conference (IPSACON), organised by the university’s Division of Livestock Production and Management, FVSc and Indian Poultry Science Association (IPSA), Izatnagar with the support of World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAS-K, to discuss various facets of poultry production, including: genetics, nutrition, physiology, health and biosecurity, product technology, value addition and waste management strategies etc.

General Secretary, Veterinary Council of India (VCI) and Joint Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, GoI, Dr Vinod Bhatt, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, highlighted the need for and importance of the poultry sector in socio-economic growth of the country and the role of VCI in strengthening the same by augmenting the poultry-based academics across the country. Dr Bhat said V Veterinary Council of India is contemplating establishing separate and independent Department of Poultry Sciences under the aegis of Veterinary Colleges of the country to put concerted focus on the poultry sector. He also apprised about the likelihood of sanctioning a major grant in favour of veterinary institutions of the country for their improved performance.