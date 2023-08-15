National Flag hoisted at KU

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday hoisted the National Flag at the main and satellite campuses with full honour and respect to celebrate the 77th independence day marking 76 years of freedom.

The theme for this year's celebration is ‘Nation First, Always First’, an integral part of the broader ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign commemorating 75 years of India’s independence.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan led the flag-hoisting ceremony here at the main campus. The national anthem was sung while the national flag was being hoisted.

A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented on the occasion by a contingent of university police.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean College Development Council, Dean Research, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Dean Students Welfare, deans of schools heads/directors/coordinators of departments/centres/institutes officers of the administration and faculty and other staff participated in the ceremony. Post the flag-hoisting ceremony, the vice-chancellor led all the participants to the grand ceremony scheduled at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the varsity’s satellite campuses at Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara also celebrated the 77th independence day with patriotic fervour. Director North Campus, Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai and Director South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri led the flag-hoisting ceremonies at their respective campuses witnessing an overwhelming participation of officers from the administration, faculty, staff and students. The University of Kashmir had organised week-long celebrations to instill a sense of national pride and to inspire future generations to protect India’s heritage by connecting with the land and honouring the national heroes under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (My Soil, My Country) campaign.

The activities, under the umbrella of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, included plantation drives, sculpture making, clay-modelling, pottery workshops, pledge ceremonies and a speech competition.