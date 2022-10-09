[National Postal Week] Shikara Post service inaugurated in Dal Lake

Srinagar: To mark National Postal Week, the Chief Postmaster General Jammu and Kashmir Circle, Niraj Kumar inaugurated Shikara Post service in Dal Lake here.
The service is intended to immensely benefit the people living in the interiors of Dal Lake, especially the traders dealing with tourists and old age people who are otherwise unable to visit the post office to avail services, those living in houseboats and the tourists visiting the Dal Lake.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Postmaster General said that the Department of Posts has embarked upon a mission to contribute towards the economic upliftment of the people of the UT and providing tailor made and customized services catering the needs of the various sections of the society.
He informed that the Department has adopted a slogan “Kashmir kasona, Kona Kona”, wherein the Department, through its vast network is promoting the various products of J&K throughout the length and breadth of the Country. He maintained that the Department is lending a helping hand to promote the unique products of various Districts of the UT identified under the One District One Product scheme of the Government.
He also informed that to enhance the speed, safety and economy of parcel services, the Department has extended the Road Transport Network (RTN) on the vital Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh segments.
The gathering was informed that the RTN is a newly introduced system of mail carriage under which the mail is carried in Departmental Vehicles through road network using highly secure smart lock technology.
He said that the Department has today gifted the people of this beautiful place with the Shikara Post services, wherein they can avail the services of the Department, especially booking of parcels at their doorsteps.
Javed Ahmad Haji. Sr. Superintendent of Posts Srinagar said that the Department is tirelessly working to provide cutting edge services to the people including mails, speed post, banking and insurance.
He also said that recently the Department has enhanced the look and feel of almost all the post offices in Kashmir.
Also present on the occasion were Bhupinder Singh, ADPS, G R Bhat, Sr. Postmaster Srinagar GPO, A M Shah, ADPS, IPPB, amongst others. A galaxy of traders, houseboat owners and local residents was present on the occasion.