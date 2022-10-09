[National Postal Week] Shikara Post service inaugurated in Dal Lake

He informed that the Department has adopted a slogan “Kashmir kasona, Kona Kona”, wherein the Department, through its vast network is promoting the various products of J&K throughout the length and breadth of the Country. He maintained that the Department is lending a helping hand to promote the unique products of various Districts of the UT identified under the One District One Product scheme of the Government.

He also informed that to enhance the speed, safety and economy of parcel services, the Department has extended the Road Transport Network (RTN) on the vital Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Leh segments.

The gathering was informed that the RTN is a newly introduced system of mail carriage under which the mail is carried in Departmental Vehicles through road network using highly secure smart lock technology.

He said that the Department has today gifted the people of this beautiful place with the Shikara Post services, wherein they can avail the services of the Department, especially booking of parcels at their doorsteps.