National workshop on design component begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: The two day national workshop on Design Component under MSME innovative scheme began on Monday at SKICC Srinagar. During the function speakers vowed to overcome the gap between industry and academia in the region.

The workshop is being organized by the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India through Incubation & Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC) National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and Br. MSME DFO Srinagar.