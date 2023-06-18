Nawab Bazar residents decry dilapidated roads

Srinagar: Residents of Nawab Bazar area in Downtown have expressed strong resentment against dilapidated roads in the locality.

A delegation from the area said the roads in the locality were dug over four months ago for laying drainage pipes. “Ironically roads were filled up haphazardly by concerned authorities. Uneven surface and potholes hamper smooth vehicular and pedestrian,” Manzoor Ahmad Mir a local rued.