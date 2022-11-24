‘NC is trying to make an alliance with the BJP behind the curtains’ | Have horrendous proofs against NC leaders, will expose them: Mayor Junaid Mattu

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said that he will not allow anybody to destabilise functioning of SMC.

Addressing press conference here at Srinagar, the Mayor said that “NC and BJP were in a secret alliance and some representatives want him to sign illegal documents and allow illegal constructions within the City. The differences i had with them will end only if he will sign the documents and permit the illegal constructions.”