‘NC is trying to make an alliance with the BJP behind the curtains’ | Have horrendous proofs against NC leaders, will expose them: Mayor Junaid Mattu

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said that he will not allow anybody to destabilise functioning of SMC.
Addressing press conference here at Srinagar, the Mayor said that “NC and BJP were in a secret alliance and some representatives want him to sign illegal documents and allow illegal constructions within the City. The differences i had with them will end only if he will sign the documents and permit the illegal constructions.”
Targeting NC, he said that “the government had stated that the family rule will be put to an end, however, the party’s leaders involved in bribery are being openly shielded. I have such evidence of their leaders that everyone will afraid.”
“We won’t allow anybody to destabilise functioning of SMC,” he said and questioned that “why NC is trying to alliance with BJP behind curtains.” “I will fight till end to bury the hegemony of dynastic politics. Don’t think that we will be blackmailed. It can never happen. We will never be tempted,” he said and also denied charges that more development work was done in specific Srinagar areas. (KNS).