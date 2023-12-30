‘Need to develop proper protocols for management of right colon cancer’

Srinagar, Dec 30: Paving the way for better education and training of postgraduates and surgeons, a new series of courses, named “THE RIGHT WAY” has been devised by the postgraduate department of minimal access and general surgery, Government Medical College Srinagar.

During the first activity, threadbare discussion was held on the evaluation and management of right colon cancer. This program was attended by more than 75 trainee surgeons in addition to stalwarts from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College Bemina.

This educational activity was held as part of the Laparoscopic skill advancement program (LAPSAP) – a flagship educational initiative of the postgraduate department of surgery, GMC Srinagar. On the sidelines of this program, Prof (Dr) Iqbal Saleem Mir, Head department of Surgery, GMC Srinagar said that recently there has been a steady increase in the incidence of right colonic cancers especially in the younger people and it is imperative for all of us to develop proper protocols at evaluating and managing such patients.

The program included didactic lectures by the renowned faculty of various departments of GMC Srinagar. Dr Asif Mehraj, Colorectal Surgeon, GMC Srinagar discussed the newer concepts in the anatomy and evaluation of Right Colonic cancers. Dr Waseem, Gastroenterologist, GMC Srinagar highlighted the colonoscopic management of such tumours.

Dr Javvid Muzamil, Medical Oncologist, GMC Srinagar deliberated on the current armamentarium of chemotherapy and targeted therapy in these tumours. Dr Arshid Iqbal Qadri, Surgical Gastroenterologist, GMC Srinagar briefed about the open surgical management and Dr Rajandeep Bali, Senior Laparoscopic Surgeon described the laparoscopic management of Right colonic cancers.

The organisers said GMC Srinagar, particularly SMHS Hospital, has become a hub for learning and exchanging ideas in advanced laparoscopic procedures, showcasing the institution’s growing influence in the field.

The organising secretaries of this program were Prof (Dr) Shakeel Ahmed Mir, Head Surgical Unit 3, GMC Srinagar and Dr Arshad Rashid, Associate Professor Surgery, GMC Srinagar, who remarked that there was a need for discussion on this topic as lot of new interesting literature had come up in this field.