Need to encourage startup culture of youth for employability: KU VC

Srinagar: To assess the skill gaps and to develop future strategies in the area of skill development, the Centre for Capacity Building and Skill Development (CCBSD), University of Kashmir (KU) organised a two-day national conference on ‘Skill Development Initiatives: Challenges and Future Strategies’ from August 23-24 at the varsity’s Gandhi Bhawan.

The conference aimed to advance the agenda of skill development in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Experts and development workers actively involved in the area of skill development participated in the conference.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan who presided over the valedictory function held Thursday said we need to encourage startups and tap their potential by training them in developing their skills for employability and marketability.

She said, “We have to work together to make our centres more vibrant to build the capacities of our skilled youth by providing them opportunities and proper guidance.”