Newly macadamised roads develop potholes in Srinagar

Srinagar: Newly macadamised roads in various areas of the summer capital have developed potholes causing inconvenience to commuters.

Newly revamped projects like roads, pathways, and drainage in commercial hub Lal Chowk have also been damaged following recent rains.

“This road was blacktopped recently in Lal Chowk and you can see that it has developed potholes. This is a total engineering failure. The drainage in the area is also not up to the mark. In fact, despite the revamped drainage system, waterlogging sill persists,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a shopkeeper at Lal Chowk.

Newly macamadised MA Road and Residency Road have also caved in at various spots. “These roads couldn’t withstand two months. This shows how the roads were revamped haphazardly,” said a group of commuters.