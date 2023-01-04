NIFT Srinagar inaugurates training programme on Design Development, up-skilling of boutique workers

Srinagar: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar on Wednesday kick-started its month-long training programme on design development and up-skilling of boutique workers.

The inaugural ceremony of the programme was held at the main campus of NIFT at Ompora Budgam.

The training programme is being conducted for the trainees belonging to backward areas of the Pakharpora and Sursyar areas of Budgam. The training programme is being undertaken by the NIFT faculty and is sponsored by the district administration Budgam under the Aspirational Block Development scheme.

The NIFT has selected 25 participants from each block who will be provided one-month training for the upliftment of their skills.