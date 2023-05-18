NIFT Srinagar’s Youth Festival ignites cultural fusion

Srinagar: Neha Austin, a first-year student of Fashion Communication at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar, says that when students of fashion mix up with different cultures, they end up learning a lot of things from each other.

“It was a nice experience to compete in a friendly manner with local students and students from different places enrolled at NIFT,” she said at the culmination of the two-day youth festival organised at the NIFT on Thursday.

The campus was abuzz with the vibrant hub of youth engagement through its diverse range of sports and cultural activities. NIFT Srinagar, which has pan India students enrolled at the campus, attracted students from 10 other schools, colleges, and universities, resulting in a fascinating intermixing of different cultures.

The youth festival organised ahead of the 3rd Tourism Group Meeting of G20 to be hosted by India in Srinagar brought together students from NIFT Srinagar and 10 different participating institutions, offering them an opportunity to display their skills and creativity across a range of cultural, literary, and sports activities.

The festival, organised with the aim of providing a platform for young talent, commenced with great enthusiasm. The vibrant atmosphere resonated with cheers, applause, and the participation of students eager to exhibit their prowess in a diverse array of disciplines.