‘Nigeen Club losing sheen due to official apathy’

Srinagar: The employees working in the Tourism Department’s Nigeen Club are alleging that the club is losing sheen due to official apathy.

The employees claimed that the Club has failed to retrieve over Rs 38 lakh from the members including old members.

Sources said that despite ample revenue, employees are being denied service benefits. “Official apathy has created a number of issues related to salary benefits of the employees. Majority of the service benefits of the employees are pending as authorities are sitting on the issue. The benefits include TA, CP fund, and arrears are pending for years. Despite the tireless work of employees, the officials are not paying heed to our issues. The employees have not received CP funds since October 2019,” they said.