NIT Srinagar celebrates Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 26: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday, where Director Prof. A. Ravinder Nath who presided over the function unfurled tricolor on the campus.

The event was attended by the Institute’s Registrar Prof. Atikur Rahman, Deans, HODs, faculty members, administrative officers, and security wing staff. It was followed by a grand parade by the security wing of the institute, where the Director took a salute from the Parade Commander and inspected parade contingents.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof Abdul Liman was the Nodal Officer for the Republic Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Director NIT, Prof A. Ravinder Nath acknowledged the contributions of our great leaders, who, through their sacrifices and vision, paved the way for a free and independent India.

“Today is a day to remember and honor those who fought for our freedom and shaped the destiny of our nation. At NIT Srinagar, we are not just nurturing academic excellence but also instilling in our students the values that will make them responsible and compassionate citizens,” he said.

The Director also highlighted the need for a renewed commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and contributing to society as we observe this significant day.

“Since Kashmir is the seat of knowledge and learning, the NIT fraternity focuses on empowering the country with new knowledge and innovation,” he said.