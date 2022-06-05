NIT Srinagar celebrates World Environment Day

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal highlighted the objectives of world environment day and stated that the administration is committed to supporting all pro-environment initiatives.

Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari in his telephonic message said that engineers have an important role in society.

Chairman NLCO, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo said that “in Kashmir, we have polluted each and every water body and wetlands and have turned them into the most terrible condition.” “The objective of celebrating environment day is to make the younger generation more sensitive toward environmental protection, particularly water bodies,” Wangnoo said.

M S Pandith, former Chairman PSC, in his speech asked students to take active part in conserving the eco system. On the occasion, many people were felicitated for their contribution towards environmental conservation. Chairman NLCO Manzoor Wangnoo was felicitated for his efforts to restore water bodies and traditional navigational routes of Srinagar.