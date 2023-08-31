NIT Srinagar completes B.Tech admissions for 2023

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has successfully completed B.Tech admissions for the year 2023 in a smooth and efficient manner.
The admissions to various B.Tech programs across the nation, including prestigious institutes such as IITs and NITs, are administered by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA).
The 2023 admission cycle witnessed six regular rounds of seat allocation by JOSAA, commencing on June 30, 2023, and concluding on July 28, 2023. Following this, two special rounds were conducted by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to allocate remaining seats across different institutions.
Under the esteemed leadership of Prof. (Dr) Sudhakar Yedla, Director NIT Srinagar, the institute undertook a pioneering approach to streamline the admission process, ensuring convenience and a seamless experience for the newly admitted students.
An essential aspect of this admission process was the rigorous online scrutiny of documents to verify the eligibility and qualifying credentials of allocated candidates. NIT Srinagar played a pivotal role in this process by ensuring that candidates met the necessary criteria and confirming their seat allotments.