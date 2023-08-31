NIT Srinagar completes B.Tech admissions for 2023

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has successfully completed B.Tech admissions for the year 2023 in a smooth and efficient manner.

The admissions to various B.Tech programs across the nation, including prestigious institutes such as IITs and NITs, are administered by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA).

The 2023 admission cycle witnessed six regular rounds of seat allocation by JOSAA, commencing on June 30, 2023, and concluding on July 28, 2023. Following this, two special rounds were conducted by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to allocate remaining seats across different institutions.