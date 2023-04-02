NIT Srinagar organises ‘Best Out of Waste 2023’

Srinagar: Robonox, the Robotics & Lannet Club on Sunday organised ‘Best Out of Waste 2023’ event at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar which was attended by huge number of students and scholars.

The event was held under the supervision of Dr. Pramod Kumar Yadav – Faculty coordinator, ROBONOX, Robotics and Lannet Club NIT Srinagar. It received with much enthusiasm from the students and faculty of NIT Srinagar members.

In his special message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said innovation is important in today’s world for betterment of the society. India being an economic country can be the exporter of simple innovation to the world, he said.

He also briefed students about ‘why start-ups and innovations are important and urged students to “bring their ideas to reality through the use of technology and knowledge”.