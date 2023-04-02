NIT Srinagar organises ‘Best Out of Waste 2023’

Srinagar: Robonox, the Robotics & Lannet Club on Sunday organised ‘Best Out of Waste 2023’ event at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar which was attended by huge number of students and scholars.
The event was held under the supervision of Dr. Pramod Kumar Yadav – Faculty coordinator, ROBONOX, Robotics and Lannet Club NIT Srinagar. It received with much enthusiasm from the students and faculty of NIT Srinagar members.
In his special message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said innovation is important in today’s world for betterment of the society. India being an economic country can be the exporter of simple innovation to the world, he said.
He also briefed students about ‘why start-ups and innovations are important and urged students to “bring their ideas to reality through the use of technology and knowledge”.
Prof. Sehgal said this is era of technology and there is competition at every stage. Our students should be ready to enter the era of innovation, he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said there is a need for innovative, informative methods to expose students to new things and new ideas.
He said ultimate aim of technology is to provide benefit to the common man. “Technology can help improve efficiency and productivity in various industries, leading to greater affordability and accessibility of products and services for the common man,” Prof. Bukhari said.
“NIT administration will continue to support young and budding innovators and they can use the institution’s labs and other facilities to foster their ideas,” he said.
The inaugural function was initiated by Dr. Pramod Kumar Yadav, who delivered welcome address and briefed the audience about various activities carried out by the club.
The event followed by the description of projects on which the Robonox Club is working.
On the occasion, Guest Speaker, Dr. Shubham Shukla delivered his address on the vast scope of Robotics & Automation.
KIET Group of Institutions; continued by the exquisite speech on the history of development of Robotics in India by the second guest speaker Mr. Mohammad Mujtahid – Alumnus of NIT Srinagar, currently a senior robotics researcher at Irish Manufacturing Research, Ireland.
In separate session, the participants from NIT Srinagar as well as other institutions were tasked to present their projects to the judges.
The esteemed judges included Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran, Dr. Ashok Kumar, and Dr. Brajendra Singh.
They guided the participants who had no prior knowledge of presentations, observed all the projects and gave them pointers on how they can improve upon their ideas.
Later, prize distribution ceremony was held in which team 9 bagged the first cash prize of Rs 7,000 and team 4 bagged the second cash prize of Rs 5,000.
After the distribution of prizes, the event was continued by felicitation ceremony and Robotics related goodies distribution to all the participant teams by invited guests and faculty.
Student coordinator, Mr. Pinak Pani Dixit presented vote of thanks and thanked the chief guest and speakers, judges, team members, volunteers, participants and the audience for making such an exquisite event successful.