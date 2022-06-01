NIT Srinagar organises 'Sham-e-Ghazal'

Srinagar: The Art and Culture Club in collaboration with Students Activities and Sports Centre, National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Srinagar organised a cultural program ‘Sham-e-Ghazal.’
During the programe, prominent singer Naseem-ul-Haq mesmerised the audience.
Director NIT, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated Dr. Nasir F. Butt for organising such relieving events that rejuvenate the soul.
“Ghazal is innately capable of the profound outpouring of emotions like no other musical form. Music is universal in that there are no boundaries to understanding music,” he said.
While highlighting the importance of the relationship of music with academics, Prof. Sehgal said listening to good music fuels creativity and a creative mind has the ability to make discoveries and create new innovations.
On the occasion, Registrar NIT Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the event and stated that such programs are the need of the hour.
“It was a pleasant journey into the world of Ghazals. It touched the hearts and demands complete attention. In Kashmir listening to ‘Ghazals’ remained a favorite with all generations,” he said.
The programme began with the welcome address by the Coordinator, Dr. Nasir Butt, after which singer Naseem ul Haq began his rendering of the melodious Ghazals.
Prof. Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar, Registrar Prof. Syed Kaisar Bukhari, and Dean R&C NIT Srinagar Prof. MF Wani along with the invited special guests felicitated the artists with mementos and tokens of appreciation.