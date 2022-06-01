NIT Srinagar organises 'Sham-e-Ghazal'

Srinagar: The Art and Culture Club in collaboration with Students Activities and Sports Centre, National Institute of Technology, (NIT) Srinagar organised a cultural program ‘Sham-e-Ghazal.’

During the programe, prominent singer Naseem-ul-Haq mesmerised the audience.

Director NIT, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated Dr. Nasir F. Butt for organising such relieving events that rejuvenate the soul.