NIT Srinagar’s faculty member selected for INYAS 2023 membership

Srinagar: A faculty member from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected for the prestigious membership of Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) 2023 for the period of 5 years.

Dr. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics Department is among the 27 members across India who have been selected for the prestigious membership. The membership will be for a period of 5 years and for the formal induction during the next General Body Meeting (GBM) to be held in February 2023 at INSA, New Delhi.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated Dr. Vijay for being selected for the prestigious INYAS membership.