NIT Srinagar’s faculty member selected for INYAS 2023 membership

Srinagar: A faculty member from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected for the prestigious membership of Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) 2023 for the period of 5 years.
Dr. Vijay Kumar, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics Department is among the 27 members across India who have been selected for the prestigious membership. The membership will be for a period of 5 years and for the formal induction during the next General Body Meeting (GBM) to be held in February 2023 at INSA, New Delhi.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated Dr. Vijay for being selected for the prestigious INYAS membership.
“Research is important and vital for any engineering institution. Without research and investigation, there will be no progress and we cannot stay relevant in a competitive market,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said such memberships facilitate collaboration and create new opportunities for research and development. “The aim and objective of any technical institution is to enhance the quality of life of a common man,” he said.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari congratulated Dr. Vijay Kumar for bagging the prestigious membership. “It is encouraging to see that a faculty member from NIT Srinagar has been selected among 27 members across the country.
“We are committed to reaching new heights for better outcomes in the future. NIT Srinagar will leave no stone unturned to achieve a creditable space at national and international levels,” he said.
Prof. Bukhari said this membership will provide him exposure and would fulfill his professional aspirations. It is good to see that Dr. Vijay’s vast experience is being recognised and acclaimed nationally and internationally.
Head Physics Department, Dr. M A Shah congratulated Dr. Vijay Kumar for bagging prestigious INYAS membership. It is a proud moment for the entire department and such things help to explore research areas as well, he said.
In his message, Dr. Vijay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal, Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, and Head of the Physics Department Dr. MA Shah for their support and appreciation for creating a vibrant atmosphere on the campus.
Dr. Kumar is in Denmark and availing SERB SIRE fellowship with Dr. Yogendra Kumar Mishra at Smart Materials Group, Mads Clausen Institute, University of Southern Denmark, Denmark.
INYAS is the first and only recognized young scientist academy in India. It was founded by the INSA council in December 2014 with a vision to promote Science education and networking among young scientists at National as well as International levels.
In a statement, Chairperson INYAS said ‘INYAS is happy to announce the results of memberships for 2023. This year 27 new members have been selected for INYAS. Heartiest congratulations to all the new members,” he said.
It further said the selection process was highly competitive and the success rate has been below 10%. We are also happy to share that 18 new organizations have been added to the INYAS map through the 2023 Membership.