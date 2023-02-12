No headway on installation of fare meters in auto-rickshaws in Srinagar

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to install fare meters in auto-rickshaws in the summer capital is taking a heavy toll on passengers as they are forced to pay exorbitant fare.

Passengers said that despite passing of directions to ensure that only metered auto-rickshaws operate in the city, authorities have failed to implement its directive. .

“Srinagar is a rare place where auto-rickshaws operate without meters. As per law, there must be a proper mechanism where you pay rates as per distance traveled, but here everything is different. Even if the passenger is traveling between two shortest points, the rate is above Rs 100. Different auto rickshaw operators charge different rates. There are many people who don’t own vehicles and rely on public transport like autos. Their hard-earned money goes into paying higher fares while authorities watch as mute spectators,” said Arif Rasool, an office goer.