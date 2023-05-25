Non-emergency patients hindering patient care at SKIMS Casualty

Srinagar: A group of people with a teenager in their arms barge noisily into the medical emergency of SKIMS Soura. They place the patient on one of the stretchers in the area, and beckon one doctor to attend to the patient immediately.

“He vomited twice. He is very sick,” one of them shouts. Two doctors are trying to find a vein of an elderly unconscious woman. One doctor is adjusting an oxygen mask on another patient, apparently struggling to maintain saturation, evident from his SpO2 levels on the monitor. The Casualty is so full of people, patients and their attendants, that there is hardly any space to walk. However, the teenager and his relatives create the scene of being the most serious of the cases.

One of the doctors is forced to leave the patient he was taking a history of and attend to the teenager. After a few minutes, the doctor tells the family that the patient has mild gastritis and would be alright in a day.

“Avoid outside food,” the doctor advises while handing the prescription over to the family. Meanwhile, the patient whose saturation was low appears more distressed, insists that he sits up, and fiddles with the mask. He is rushed for an ECG.