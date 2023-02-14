Not a single house will be demolished for Doodh ganga restoration: Mayor Srinagar

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu on Monday held a detailed meeting with the residents and community elders of various localities and colonies on the stretch of Aloochi Bagh to Chattabal Doodh Ganga Rejuvenation and Restoration Project and assured the residents that no colonies will be displaced, nor any houses demolished - including the downtrodden colonies and slum settlements on this stretch.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan, SE City Drainage in addition to senior officials and engineers.

The Mayor assured the local residents that the Doodhganga Canal Restoration and Rejuvenation Project was a vital flood mitigation project that would first and foremost benefit the residents and colonies in Aloochi Bagh, Haft Chinar, Batamaloo and Chattabal.