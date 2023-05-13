Noted educationist Aisha Amin passes away

Srinagar: Noted educationist Aisha Amin passed away today morning after a brief spell of illness.
Aisha was a renowned educationist who served as Director Education. She was the daughter-in-law of ex MLA Ghulam Muhammad Bhat.
She was remembered for her contribution in the education and literary sector. The deceased was the wife of Director Stationeries and Printing Muhammad Amin Bhat and mother of late Bilal Amin Bhat.
"She was the bond that glued our generations together. From her peers to her great grandchildren, everyone who knew her, either personally or professionally will remember her for her magnetic charm and uncompromising love," a family member said.
According to family sources said, Fateh Khawani will be held on May 16, Tuesday at 10:30 am at Sanathnagar-Rawalpora Housing Colony graveyard.
An octogenarian, Aisha worked as a teacher and later served in the Social Welfare Department as well. Few years later she served at different positions in the Education department.
She has worked extensively for female education. "She would go toe homes of the girls and get them enrolled in schools," a family member said.
Post her superannuation from the School Education Department, she was remembered for her contribution in the department.
"She was remembered as a strict administrator who had a soft side to employees and would love her employees as well.”
She is remembered by all literary groups for her contribution in the literary sector.
Her demise has been widely condoled.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah condoled the demise of Aisha Amin.
In a condolence message, the duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved Bhat family to bear the irreparable loss.
Joined in by senior party functionaries, Muhammad Shafi Uri and Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Dr. Farooq also attended the Nimaz-e-Janaza of the deceased at Rawalpora, Srinagar.
General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq have also sympathised with the bereaved family.