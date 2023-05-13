Noted educationist Aisha Amin passes away

Srinagar: Noted educationist Aisha Amin passed away today morning after a brief spell of illness.

Aisha was a renowned educationist who served as Director Education. She was the daughter-in-law of ex MLA Ghulam Muhammad Bhat.

She was remembered for her contribution in the education and literary sector. The deceased was the wife of Director Stationeries and Printing Muhammad Amin Bhat and mother of late Bilal Amin Bhat.

"She was the bond that glued our generations together. From her peers to her great grandchildren, everyone who knew her, either personally or professionally will remember her for her magnetic charm and uncompromising love," a family member said.

According to family sources said, Fateh Khawani will be held on May 16, Tuesday at 10:30 am at Sanathnagar-Rawalpora Housing Colony graveyard.