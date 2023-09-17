Noted Endocrinologist Dr Ashraf awarded ‘Subhash Mukherjee Memorial Oration-2023’

Dr Mukherjee joined as a professor at NRS Medical College in Calcutta in 1967, where he brought to life India’s first test-tube baby “Durga”.

Pertinently, physiologist Robert G Edwards, gynaecologist Dr Patrick Steptoe and embryologist Jean Purdy, were awarded the Noble Prize for the first test-tube baby of the world “Louis Brown”, 67 days before “Durga” (Kanupriya Aggarwal), the Subhash Mukherjee’s Test Tube baby was born.

Unfortunately, the peers of Dr Mukherjee couldn’t recognize his immense scientific contribution, at that time, and instead started victimizing him which led to his tragic death due to suicide.

Later, Dr Mukherjee’s research came to light in a very interesting way when T C Anand Kumar the creator of the official first human test-tube baby of India, Harsha Vardhan Reddy Buri, went to Kolkata in 1997. Kumar was in Kolkata for a Science Congress and it was there that he came across the research documents of Dr Mukherjee.

After going through the documented evidence and extensively talking to Durga’s parents, Dr Anand Kumar became certain that it was Dr Mukherjee who brought India’s first test-tube baby into existence. After all the work Kumar putting into revealing the actual father of invitro-fertilization in India, finally Dr Mukherjee was given the title of being the architect of the first Indian test tube baby and the ICMR recognized his work.