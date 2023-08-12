Noted Endocrinologist Dr Ashraf to head NAMS JTS

Srinagar: Dr M Ashraf Ganie, Professor of Endocrinology & Metabolism and Sub-Dean Research at SKIMS Srinagar has been nominated Chairman of the Joint Task Force instituted by the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) to conduct detailed study on the health issues of the populations inhabiting and the people visiting high-altitude Sub-Himalayan regions.

Pertinently, Dr Ashraf is Convenor of the J&K and Ladakh chapter of NAMS and has been involved in research on non-communicable diseases among tribal populations who generally inhabit high-altitude areas. He has also been the member of ICMR’s National Task Force on Universal Health Coverage among tribal population.

The Joint Task Force involving medical experts from NAMS, AFMS & SKIMS has been tasked, by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India, to develop a white paper to be submitted to the Ministry, for improving the interventions in the area of High-altitude medical problems.