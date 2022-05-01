Noted entrepreneur Dr Gazalla Amin passes away

Srinagar: Dr Gazalla Amin, a prominent entrepreneur and former secretary-general of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), passed away late last night at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 59.
Dr Gazalla was suffering from prolonged illness for past many years and was currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi, where she breathed her last at around 11:30 pm.
Gazalla was daughter of former Chief Secretary of J&K, Noor Muhammad and niece of Senior Advocate Zaffar Shah. She was aunt of Greater Kashmir Executive Editor Arif Shafi Wani.
A doctor by profession, Gazalla was the proprietor of ‘Fasiam Agro Farms’. She has been the only woman recipient of J&K’s Progressive Farming Award (in 2011) and was awarded Commonwealth Professional Fellowship for 2015. Noor is survived by her husband and three sons.
Meanwhile, family sources said body was Dr Gazalla will reach Srinagar around 9 am on Monday and her Nimaz-e-Jinaza will be held after Zuhr prayers at Rawalpora Housing Colony graveyard (Sanat Nagar).
Meanwhile, political and social groups have condoled her demise. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have condoled the demise of Dr Gazalla Amin.
Sending their deepest sympathy to the bereaved family at this difficult time, the duo prayed for fortitude to them to bear the inconsolable loss. They also prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat.
Among others party general Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Women's wing President Adv Shameema Firdous, Deputy Political Secretary to VP Mudassir Shahmiri have also expressed profound sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul of the deceased.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing away of Dr Gazalla.
In his condolence message, Bukhari prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.
“The sad news about the passing away of Dr Gazalla came as shock to me. May Almighty rest her soul in eternal peace, grant her the highest rank of Jannah, and give courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with the bereaved family, particularly her husband and her sons.”
Bukhari said that Dr Gazalla, as an entrepreneur was a role model to the women who will be remembered for her contribution towards Agro farming in the Valley. She quit her professional career in medicine to venture into farming and turned into a successful entrepreneur.
Former cabinet minister and Apni Party Senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir also condoled the demise.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Dr Gazalla Amin. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased at this time of grief,” Mir said in his condolence message.
Condoling her demise, former advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai said Dr Gazalla Amin was a ‘role model for women entrepreneurs in Kashmir” who worked for the promotion of industry and commerce for the past many years.
“Shocked to learn about the death of Dr Gazalla Amin, former Secretary-General of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). Have seen her work in the KCCI and for the promotion of industry and entrepreneurship in Kashmir for many years,” said Ganai, former financial commissioner, Industries.
He said the contribution of Dr Gazalla to the promotion of industry and commerce in Kashmir will be long remembered. “She was a courageous and hardworking lady and a role model for women entrepreneurs in Kashmir. May Allah grant her magfirat and Jannat ul firdous and give strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss,” said Ganai.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has paid tributes to Dr Gazalla. Dr Gazalla served as KCCI Secretary General (2017-2018) and Treasurer (2014-16). Special tributes were paid to Dr Gazalla Amin by President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and all the office bearers of KCC&I.
“Being the first woman general secretary of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Dr Gazalla made a mark in the field of agri-business when she ventured into aromatic and medicinal plants farming and processing. That venture marked a pioneering private sector initiative in Kashmir’s lavender and rose oil brands. During her active business work and during her stint at KCCI, she was actively encouraging women’s entrepreneurship and was part of several global women entrepreneurship networks and academic forums,” KCCI said in a statement.
“The outstanding contribution of Dr Gazalla Amin for safeguarding the interests of Trade, Commerce and Industry and her unparalleled passion for serving the organisation in any capacity were appreciated by all. In her death, The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry family has lost a noble and gentle colleague who will be always remembered for her uncompromising principles and selfless contribution to the fraternity of Trade, Commerce, and Industry,” KCCI secretary general Farooq Amin said.
Meanwhile, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) held a condolence meeting under its president Shahid Kamili to honour the memory of Dr Gazalla. The meeting paid rich tribute to the Dr Gazalla Amin and extended condolence to her family, relatives & KCC&I.
FCIK Secretary-General “Ovees Qadir Jamie” said “Dr Gazalla Amin was talented, bright, promising, and hardworking always supporting the Youth on business front.”
CCIK President Tariq Ghani while condoling Dr Gazala’s demise said she was actively encouraging women entrepreneurship and was part of several global women entrepreneurship networks and academic forums.
Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has also condoled the demise. In a statement Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar said that Dr Gazala‘s death is a personal loss to him. He said Dr Gazala was a very energetic lady who was a torchbearer for many women entrepreneurs of Kashmir.
“She was the first lady to be appointed as General Secretary of Kashmir Chamber of Industries and Commerce (KCCI). Dr Gazala’s death is a great loss not only to the business fraternity but is a collective loss for Kashmir as well because we have lost a talented and promising women entrepreneur” Muzaffar said.