Noted entrepreneur Dr Gazalla Amin passes away

Srinagar: Dr Gazalla Amin, a prominent entrepreneur and former secretary-general of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), passed away late last night at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 59.

Dr Gazalla was suffering from prolonged illness for past many years and was currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi, where she breathed her last at around 11:30 pm.

Gazalla was daughter of former Chief Secretary of J&K, Noor Muhammad and niece of Senior Advocate Zaffar Shah. She was aunt of Greater Kashmir Executive Editor Arif Shafi Wani.

A doctor by profession, Gazalla was the proprietor of ‘Fasiam Agro Farms’. She has been the only woman recipient of J&K’s Progressive Farming Award (in 2011) and was awarded Commonwealth Professional Fellowship for 2015. Noor is survived by her husband and three sons.