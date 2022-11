Srinagar: Residents of Nowshera area here have demanded cleaning of Gilsar lake in their locality.

Locals said through several months ago, authorities and an NGO started cleaning of the water body. “However the drive was stopped from our area.

Presently the lake is filled with garbage and weeds near our locality,” said Muhammad Altaf a local.

“We urge authorities to launch a cleaning drive in the lake from our locality near Nallah Amir Khan water regulatory gate,” he added.