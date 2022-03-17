NSS organises workshop on Swachhta

Srinagar: A seminar-cum-workshop on Swachhta was held at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
More than 100 NSS volunteers participated in the day-long programme, organised by the varsity's Office of NSS to raise awareness on the importance of Swachhta.
In their message for the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said students must become brand ambassadors to spread the message of Swachhta across Jammu and Kashmir.
The programme also featured two lectures delivered by Dr Ibrahim Wani, Assistant Professor Institute of Kashmir Studies and Aejaz-ul-Haq, Producer EMRC, and two competitions on poster making and waste collection.
A prize distribution ceremony was held in the afternoon which was attended by Dean, School of Arts, Languages and Literature Prof Aadil Amin Kak and Prof.
Tabassum Firdous, Director, Centre for Women's S and Research (CWSR), as special guests. Manoj Kumar from the Regional Directorate of NSS New Delhi attended the event as an evaluator and special guest. Dr Mussavir, Programme Coordinator NSS highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop as well as the achievements of the NSS KU in the last few years.