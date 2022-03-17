NSS organises workshop on Swachhta

Srinagar: A seminar-cum-workshop on Swachhta was held at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

More than 100 NSS volunteers participated in the day-long programme, organised by the varsity's Office of NSS to raise awareness on the importance of Swachhta.

In their message for the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad and Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said students must become brand ambassadors to spread the message of Swachhta across Jammu and Kashmir.