NTTA organises cleanliness drive at Lal Bazar

Srinagar: Nigeen Tourist Traders Association (NTTA) today organised a cleanliness drive to mark the Swachhta-hi-Sewa campaign.

The event was held in collaboration with the Department of National Career Services Centre for differently abled Government of India. Ministry of Labour and Employment, Director General of Employment, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), KWT and NLCO.

Volunteers from these associations and staff of these departments converged in Nawabagh Kalla Mohalla, Lal Bazar, to embark on a mission to clean the neighborhood and spread awareness about the importance of a clean and green environment.

The volunteers collected waste garbage that had accumulated on the streets, transforming Nawa bagh Kalla Mohalla into a cleaner, more pleasant place for residents and tourists alike. “Their efforts were not only confined to cleaning but also extended to sensitizing the local community about the critical need to maintain the cleanliness and greenery of our surroundings,” the organisers said.