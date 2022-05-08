Old Gagribal residents appeal SSP Srinagar

Srinagar: Residents of OId Gagribal area here have expressed concern over presence of drug addicts and gamblers in a lane leading to Receiving Station there.
A delegation from the area said, “some unscrupulous youth park their cars and bikes in the lane leading to the receiving station and indulge in drug addiction and gambling. Their presence causes inconvenience to residents.”
"We make a fervent appeal to SSP Srinagar to look into the matter and direct the concerned police officials of Nehru Park Police Post to conduct patrolling in the lane to discourage presence of unscrupulous persons," they said.