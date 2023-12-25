Old Gagribal residents decry wrong parking

Srinagar, Dec 25: Residents of OIdGagribalarea here have expressed concern over wrong parking in the area leading to traffic jams.

A delegation from the area said that some people park their cars and bikes in the lane leading to PDD’s receiving station. “Wrong parking of cars blocks movement of our cars. In case of any emergency, wrong parking can be detrimental,” they said.

“We make a fervent appeal to SSP Traffic Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah to look into the matter and take action against wrongly parked cars,” they said. GKNS