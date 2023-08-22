Old Gagribal residents seek action against drug addicts

Srinagar: Residents of OId Gagribal area here have expressed concern over presence of drug addicts in the area.

A delegation from the area said some unscrupulous persons park their cars and bikes in the lane leading to PDD’s receiving station and indulge in drug abuse. “Presence of drug addicts in the lane causes a sense of insecurity among us. We make a fervent appeal to senior police officers to look into the matter and conduct patrolling in the lane and take action against drug addicts," they said.