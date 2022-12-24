Olives Garden and Grill café offers clothes to needy in harsh winter

Srinagar: Olives Garden and Grill café has become a new sensation in the city as they offer a basket aimed to collect clothes and accessories for needy to help them brave the harsh winter.

Faizan Mushtaq, the owner of Olives Garden and Grill said their café does some charity work too. “Since valley is reeling under sub-zero temperature these days, many people can’t afford to purchase warm clothes. So we have set up a basket in which we collect clothes and accessories of those who donate. It is being given to the needy people,” he said.

“Be it charity work or ongoing food and shopping carnival, Olives Garden has given the people of Srinagar a place to hang out in these cold months,” he said adding, “we also provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent.”