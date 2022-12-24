Olives Garden and Grill café offers clothes to needy in harsh winter

Srinagar: Olives Garden and Grill café has become a new sensation in the city as they offer a basket aimed to collect clothes and accessories for needy to help them brave the harsh winter.
Faizan Mushtaq, the owner of Olives Garden and Grill said their café does some charity work too. “Since valley is reeling under sub-zero temperature these days, many people can’t afford to purchase warm clothes. So we have set up a basket in which we collect clothes and accessories of those who donate. It is being given to the needy people,” he said.
“Be it charity work or ongoing food and shopping carnival, Olives Garden has given the people of Srinagar a place to hang out in these cold months,” he said adding, “we also provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent.”
The café, which is witnessing an event these days, is being sponsored by Top Shop and W is a culmination of music, food and shopping along with various games, aimed to celebrate the holiday season and the festive spirit.
The stalls at the event also range from ethnic wear to street wear including various accessories.
It has local names like Blue Rose by Nabeena and Areeka, Style Yard by Waris Dewani, Studio by Adore by Hina Chowdhary and Solid Water by Haaika Ghalib. The event also showcased international brands like W.
“The purpose of organising such an event is to engage people into fun activities and also provide a platform to local artists and businesses while being socially responsible and giving back to the society,” Faizan concludes.