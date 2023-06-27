On Eid, SMC to collect sacrificial animal hides

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken proactive measures to ensure cleanliness during Eid-ul-Adha in the summer capital.

In a bid to prevent disposal of sacrificial animal hides, SMC has appealed people not to throw hides on roads and drains or mix them with municipal waste.

To facilitate the proper disposal of animal hides, the SMC has deployed 104 vehicles across various wards of Srinagar City.

The vehicles, accompanied by drivers and ward officers, will collect hides, ensuring they are disposed of in an appropriate manner. The SMC emphasised that any violation of the guidelines would result in prosecution, including fines.

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir Khan said that people should refrain from throwing animal hides on roads, drains & mix with Municipal Waste.

He said that the officials will also focus on improving sanitation in every ward with dedicated speedy disposal of animal waste.

"We have deputed vehicles in different areas to collect animal hides. We have also given numbers of drivers and ward officers. People should be patient and cooperate with us," he said.

Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Mattoo, in a video message said that the vehicles provided by the SMC would be exclusively used for collection of sacrificial animal hides. He said public should understand that these services are available free of cost and encouraged everyone to take advantage of the facility.

To assist citizens in availing the service, the SMC has provided a list of drivers, their contact numbers, and the corresponding vehicle numbers. The dedicated collection service will be operational on the 29th of June, coinciding with the first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

The SMC's initiative aims to maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout Srinagar City during the festive season. By encouraging responsible disposal of animal hides, the corporation hopes to create a healthier and more pleasant environment for all residents and visitors.

Also, the Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) urged people to avoid throwing or dumping hides and offal of sacrificial animals in Dal Lake and other water bodies.

The authorities at LC&MA said that on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha it has been observed that people throw or dump the hides and offal of such animals in Dal, Nigeen, Brari Nambal and other water bodies, thereby causing absolute choking of navigation channels.