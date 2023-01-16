Once bustling Batamaloo bus stand wears deserted look

Srinagar: Azhar Lateef is playing cricket with his neighbouring shopkeepers outside their shops in the erstwhile general bus stand at Batamaloo locality here.

Just over five-years back, the place would be swarmed with people from all Kashmir districts catching on their respective buses, there wouldn’t be a space empty enough to lie down. Playing cricket was out of the question.

The people visiting the Srinagar city for different reasons would have their lunch at the bus stand even as they did some shopping at the place, generating income for over two-hundred traders here. Now, the place, once charming and buzzing with shoppers and shopkeepers, wears almost a deserted look.