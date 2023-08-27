‘Open MA Road intersection’

Srinagar: Commuters have been facing a tough time due to closure of the intersection at MA Road.

The commuters said that closure of the main intersection at MA Road near Sangarmal hampers their movement. The commuters said they have to travel several hundred meters unnecessarily to make a U-turn near J&K Bank headquarters.

The commuters said that the commuters coming from Downtown areas towards Lal Chowk are having a tough time due to the issue.

Vehicles bound for Lal Chowk from Downtown have to make U-Turn near JK Bank headquarters. “We make a fervent appeal to SSP Traffic to look into the issue,” a group of commuters said.