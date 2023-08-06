‘Orient Electric illuminates Srinagar city with facade lights’

Srinagar: Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified $2.8 billion CK Birla Group, has illuminated some of the famous buildings and structures in the beautiful city of Srinagar, with its indigenously developed Façade lighting solutions.

A statement issued by the company said that list includes heritage buildings, religious places, public libraries, and bridges, which are among the popular places of interest in the city due to their historical and cultural significance.

The company is partnering with local authorities across Indian cities to illuminate landmark buildings and sites with façade lights.

Puneet Dhawan, Executive Vice President, Orient Electric Limited said, "We are proud to partner with the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) for the illumination of these iconic buildings and sites in Srinagar, which reflect the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The lighting has been done in a way to highlight the intricate architectural details of each building, and we hope this will help create a unique visual experience for the residents and visitors and promote night tourism in the area. I

would like to thank and congratulate our on-ground team to execute the project successfully while working under extreme temperatures, with trial runs happening late at night at these sites."