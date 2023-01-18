Orientation programme on technological interventions for trout production held

Srinagar: An orientation cum training programme on technological intervention for fish seed and trout production in the UT of J&K was today held at Lalmandi, Srinagar.
The program was attended by the officers of the Fisheries department, Agriculture department and other allied departments.
After inaugurating the training programme, Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal said that to achieve the targets under the ambitious document of Holistic Development and allied sectors the implementing officers should go through every detail of all the projects approved under the holistic development of agriculture and allied sector.
He highlighted the importance of collective efforts by all the allied departments.